In pictures: Celebrating 90 years of the Ninfield Pram Race

"The BBQ and raffle were busy all through, and the races were hilarious. Only one race had to be cancelled through lack of participants – the adults race. “There was one obvious winner was for the Parish Council Best Kart Cup. It was a brilliant Spitfire plane. Mum of the team, Angela said that they saw the VE theme and just had to go for it. “The 2025 , 90th Anniversary Carnival Queen and Court were presented just before the prize-giving, and Esme Goldsmith, 90, was thrilled to meet her nine little Princes and Princesses, all of whom wrote letters to Esme asking to be considered for the roles. “Many thanks go to Jon and the staff at the Blacksmiths for the use of the carpark, and to the Parish Council for sponsoring the event. Most especially, thanks go to all the helpers, volunteer marshals and the committee for making sure the event ran smoothly and safely. “Our next stop is the Solstice Carnival Weekend on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st June.”