In pictures: Chichester embraces the festive spirit as Christmas lights go up

Live entertainment which was originally scheduled to take place alongside the switch-on, alongside a planned public count-down, was cancelled due to poor weather conditions over the weekend, and the lights came on without ceremony.

Even so, there’s plenty to be grateful for this festive season – as these pictures of Chichester’s city centre, adorned with lights, prove.

The Rotary Tree of Goodwill, just in front of the City Cross, remains the heart of the city’s displays, and this year’s specimen was originally planted by a Rotarian thirty years ago, although he passed away a few years before he saw the tree take pride of place in the city centre.

Rotary Club members will be taking donations by the tree until Christmas eve, giving residents plenty of opportunities to donate, spread goodwill, and learn more about the club’s important work.

