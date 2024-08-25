In pictures: Chichester group helps men discover the healing power of kayaking

For some of the eleven men, this was their first time on the water but for all of them it was an exercise in mindfulness and wellbeing.

The event was organised by South Coast Sea Gods; a West Sussex organisation dedicated to encouraging men to make time for their physical and mental health. Organiser Rhys, from Selsey, is passionate about health, fitness and living by the sea, and says he has spent several years working on techniques to improve his mental health and clear his headspace. He told Sussex World: “Kayaking on the canal was a great and safe experience for the group where you can really appreciate the nature and wildlife from the calm canal waters.”