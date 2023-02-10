In Pictures: Chichester holds UK Barista Championships
Excitement brewed as the fresh event looking to find the UK’s best barista is came to Chichester city centre.
By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:48pm
The regional final of the UK Barista Championships took place on Friday, February 10 at The Assembly Rooms in Chichester from 9am until 6pm.
Two of the district’s own baristas took part: Louis Harrison who works for the Trading Post Café in South Street, and Dominic Pulleyn who works for Cast Iron Coffee Roasters based in Maudlin, just outside Chichester.
Page 1 of 2