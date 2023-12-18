BREAKING

In Pictures: Chichester's first ever tractor run is a riot of festive light and colour

Chichester’s first ever tractor run took place yesterday (December 17) and organisers say it as an “incredible” success.
By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT

In a bid to raise money for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, more than 60 tractors from all over the Chichester area came together, decked out in Christmas lights, to rove a miles-long route through Chichester city centre and several of the outlying villages.

Although money is still being counted, organiser Rupert Hoare said the run raised more than £5,400 for the air ambulance service, and plans are already shaping up for next year’s event.

"It was just unbelievable,” he said. “The atmosphere was incredible everywhere we went. There were people ringing cowbells as we went by.”

“I’m just blown away by how much we raised considering there’s a cost of living crisis going on. I’m always astounded by how generous people are. And this isn’t like other charities, it’s for everyone, although you never want to have to use it. “

Many of the tractors came decked out with an array of Christmas lights.

1. Chichester's first ever tractor run

Many of the tractors came decked out with an array of Christmas lights. Photo: Dave Dobrijevic

The 63-strong tractor run caused a stir wherever it went.

2. Chichester's first ever tractor run was a huge success

The 63-strong tractor run caused a stir wherever it went. Photo: Dave Dobrijevic

The tractor run makes its way through central Chichester.

3. Chichester's first ever tractor run is a hit

The tractor run makes its way through central Chichester. Photo: Dave Dobrijevic

Alongside Central Chichester, the tractor run also passed through several surrounding villages.

4. Chichester's first ever tractor run was a huge hit

Alongside Central Chichester, the tractor run also passed through several surrounding villages. Photo: Dave Dobrijevic

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page