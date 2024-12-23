In pictures: Chichester's newest independent bookshop set to bring customers the most beautiful books on the market

The Sussex Bookshop, on South Street, opened over the weekend and provides customers with a carefully curated selection of books on a variety of topics. With a healthy children’s section, plenty of literary gifts and lots of hardback books – some of them rare or signed editions – it could be the perfect place to source that last minute gift for the book lover in your life.

Owners teased the shop’s opening last week, with a window display featuring books, gifts and a sign-reading ‘guess what’s opening soon?’.

But now that the shop has opened in earnest, owners have big plans, and hope to make The Sussex Bookshop, a real hub for Chichester’s literary community. The shop has already paired with Chichester Readers, a local book club which meets every third Friday of the month at the Nag’s Head in St Pancras, and has agreed to stock its book of the month for members and general customers alike.

To find out more about The Sussex Bookshop, visit in person or follow its Instagram account.

