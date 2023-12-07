In pictures: Christmas Tree Festival at Bexhill church
People will be able to admire 23 illuminated Christmas Trees when St Michael’s Church in Bexhill holds its annual Christmas Tree Festival.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:14 GMT
It takes place at the church, in Glassenbury Drive, today (Thursday December 7) until 4pm and then each day until Sunday December 10.
The themes of the festival this year is ‘Saints’ . Times are 10am to 4pm (Sun 12-4) with a musical evening on Friday (7-9pm) and a variety of stalls in the hall all day Saturday.
There will also be mulled wine and mince pies on offer. Entry is free.
