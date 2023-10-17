in pictures: Classic vehicle show in Hastings
Sunday saw an array of classic commercial vehicles arriving in Hastings to take part in a show at The Stade Open Space.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
The annual Sprat and Winkle Run event is an annual run from Sevenoaks in Kent and takes place during Hastings Week each year.
As well as a range of lorries and vans there was also a vintage fire engine on display. The event enjoyed sunny weather and attracted a large crowd of people.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1 / 5