BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

in pictures: Classic vehicle show in Hastings

Sunday saw an array of classic commercial vehicles arriving in Hastings to take part in a show at The Stade Open Space.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST

The annual Sprat and Winkle Run event is an annual run from Sevenoaks in Kent and takes place during Hastings Week each year.

As well as a range of lorries and vans there was also a vintage fire engine on display. The event enjoyed sunny weather and attracted a large crowd of people.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read? Hastings Bonfire celebrations in 73 pictures

Have you read? In pictures: Rye hosts National Town Criers Championship

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2023: Spratt and Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsKentRye