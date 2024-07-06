In pictures: colour and character as Pride celebrations bring Worthing to life

The festival, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Wet Sussex and beyond, takes place at the Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade every year on Worthing Seafront. With a strong line-up of artists and a strong selection of local stallholders serving hot food and boozy refreshments, Pride is a summertime favourite for residents and visitors alike. And, if these photos are anything to go by, this year’s event was no exception.