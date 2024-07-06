In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.
In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.

In pictures: colour and character as Pride celebrations bring Worthing to life

By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Jul 2024, 14:09 BST
The streets of Worthing burst to life today (July 5), as Pride celebrations got underway for the second day in a row.

The festival, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Wet Sussex and beyond, takes place at the Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade every year on Worthing Seafront. With a strong line-up of artists and a strong selection of local stallholders serving hot food and boozy refreshments, Pride is a summertime favourite for residents and visitors alike. And, if these photos are anything to go by, this year’s event was no exception.

Leading the charge yesterday (July 05) were performances by Boyzlife, Sam Lavery, Gary Scott and Girlfix, all of whom went down a treat with the crowd. Today (July 6), artists like 911, Danny Beard and Elektra Fence are set to take the stage, supported by acts like The Cheeky Girls, Booty Luv and the 411.

Proceeds from ticket sales have gone towards this year’s chosen charity: West Sussex Mind.

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.

1. Worthing Pride 2024.

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.

2. Worthing Pride 2024.

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.

3. Worthing Pride 2024.

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.

4. Worthing Pride 2024.

In pictures: Worthing Pride 2024.Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrideWorthing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.