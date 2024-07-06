In pictures: colour and character as Pride celebrations bring Worthing to life

The festival, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Wet Sussex and beyond, takes place at the Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade every year on Worthing Seafront. With a strong line-up of artists and a strong selection of local stallholders serving hot food and boozy refreshments, Pride is a summertime favourite for residents and visitors alike. And, if these photos are anything to go by, this year’s event was no exception.
Leading the charge yesterday (July 05) were performances by Boyzlife, Sam Lavery, Gary Scott and Girlfix, all of whom went down a treat with the crowd. Today (July 6), artists like 911, Danny Beard and Elektra Fence are set to take the stage, supported by acts like The Cheeky Girls, Booty Luv and the 411.
Proceeds from ticket sales have gone towards this year’s chosen charity: West Sussex Mind.
