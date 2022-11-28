Midhurst Community Hub opened at the library in The Grange Centre on Friday (November 25).

Officially opened by MP Gillian Keegan, the hub is set to bring together people from across the community to offer vital support and advice to people with complex needs in Midhurst and the surrounding area.

The idea is to bring multiple services under one roof, and to help people access support on issues such as food and energy poverty, debts and benefits, housing issues, employment and skills, health and loneliness and much more.

The Hub will open at the Library initially on Monday afternoons and Saturday mornings, and will be extended if demand increases.

