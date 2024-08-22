In pictures: Crash outside Worthing hospital sparks emergency response

Pictures, sent to Sussex World earlier today, show firefighters on the scene, and the remains of a red hatchback, just outside the hospital itself.
Sussex Police has been contacted for further comment.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “At 2.27pm we responded to a road traffic collision involving one car at Lyndhurst Road, Worthing.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene.
"Firefighters made the area safe and left the scene around an hour later."
