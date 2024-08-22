In pictures: Crash outside Worthing hospital sparks emergency response

By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:29 BST
A traffic accident outside Worthing Hospital sparked an emergency response earlier today (August 22).

Pictures, sent to Sussex World earlier today, show firefighters on the scene, and the remains of a red hatchback, just outside the hospital itself.

Sussex Police has been contacted for further comment.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “At 2.27pm we responded to a road traffic collision involving one car at Lyndhurst Road, Worthing.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene.

"Firefighters made the area safe and left the scene around an hour later."

A road traffic accident in Worthing sparked an emergency response earlier today.

1. Road traffic accident in Worthing

A road traffic accident in Worthing sparked an emergency response earlier today. Photo: contrib

Part of the damaged vehicle, thrown off the car itself.

2. In pictures: Crash outside Worthing hospital sparks emergency response

Part of the damaged vehicle, thrown off the car itself. Photo: Contrib

Firefighters inspect the wreckage.

3. In pictures: Crash outside Worthing hospital sparks emergency response

Firefighters inspect the wreckage. Photo: contrib

The accident took place outside Worthing hospital earlier today.

4. In pictures: Crash outside Worthing hospital sparks emergency response

The accident took place outside Worthing hospital earlier today. Photo: contrib

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.