In Pictures: Crowds and their dogs flock to West Sussex village fair

It was all part of Ashurst Country Fair held at the village’s recreation ground last week which raised around £4,500 which will go towards the upkeep of Ashurst Village Hall.

Eric (Cantona) the tallest dog at the show, cleaned up with prizes winning his first class ‘Best Large Dog’ before going on to win the championship.

The Burstow family’s other pet dog George won a special rosette and the funniest class in the show ‘Dog in the Best Hat’. “We came home on cloud nine,” said Phil Burstow. “It has to be the friendliest show that we have been to, everyone was so nice and friendly so we can't wait for next year's event.”

Cars poured onto Ashurst Recreation Ground to attend the show and car boot sale that ran throughout the afternoon. There was a range of stalls including craft stalls, dog equipment, pet food stalls, produce, bottles, books and tombola.

There were also a number of information stalls, including the Mid Sussex Beekeepers, along with a raffle with wonderful prizes and even a human fruit machine.

The car boot sale featured items old and new for sale and proved well worth a look round for bargain hunters.

The teas, bar and barbecue all did a brisk trade throughout the afternoon with music and entertaining commentary from Colin Eaton who chatted to every dog owner providing an insight into each dog’s fascinating story.

Entertainment was also provided by Graham Simmons who sang songs from 'Memory Lane' with many of the audience also singing along.

Judging of the dog show was by Amina, Lauren and Nicky from Hawthorns Vets of Partridge Green and Henfield. One of the highlights was the ‘Dog in the Best Hat’ competition run by Amelie Gutsell which provided much fun and laughter.

The adult class was won by George (Best), friend of Eric (Cantona) Champion Dog of the Show, with the children’s class winner Teddy with his dog Phyllis.

The Agility class organised by Tim Chavasse proved to be fun but challenging with all sorts of dogs taking part throughout the afternoon and a leader board providing a sporting bit of competition for those who took part.

Steyning Fire Brigade attended with their fire engine which was a big hit with adults and children alike. Meanwhile, Ashurst United Football Club also helped entertain the children with football goal challenges. Welly Wanging and Splat the Rat also provided some fun challenges.

The show organisers say they want to thank everyone who supported the show which raised funds for Ashurst Village Hall. For hall bookings

1 . Ashurst Country Fair Winner takes all Photo: Contributed

2 . Ashurst Country Fair Fun for all the family - and their dogs Photo: Contributed

3 . Ashurst Country Fair Dog in a hat competition Photo: Contributed