Taking place on Saturday, July 27, residents enjoyed all that the open day had to offer which included live demonstrations, exploring fire appliances on display, and receiving free safety advice.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gary Ball said: “We are excited to welcome local communities into our fire stations for another great summer of open days and fire-related fun.

“Open days are a great way for people to meet their local firefighters and take a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes on behind the scenes.”

The display formed a part of a number of open days held by fire services across West Sussex which will include events in Crawley, Shoreham, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

All of the upcoming open days are free entry, and you can be guaranteed that there will be something there for all the family including live demonstrations, fire appliances on display and free safety advice.

