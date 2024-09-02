In pictures: Crowds turn out in force as Felpham's Fun on the Prom fair returns
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:22 BST
Crowds of eager residents turned out for the return of Felpham’s annual Fun on the Prom last weekend.
Organised by Felpham Parish Council and kicking off at 12pm on Saturday, August 31, the seafront event featured everything anyone could want from a day at the beach.
From face painting to a circus workshop, a Punch and Judy puppet show to a children’s magician and entertainer, Felpham’s Fun on the Prom had it all.
By the time the evening rolled around, there was plenty for grown ups to enjoy, too, with a family disco, live music from several tribute acts and an LED lightshow at 10pm.
Pictures by 1981Photographer
The event featured a range of popular stalls. Photo: 1981Photographer
The event featured a range of popular stalls. Photo: 1981Photographer
Local groups of all shapes and sizes ran stalls on the day. Photo: 1981Photographer
Local groups of all shapes and sizes ran stalls on the day. Photo: 1981Photographer
Home-made cakes went down a treat with punters. Photo: 1981Photographer
Home-made cakes went down a treat with punters. Photo: 1981Photographer
Barista-style coffee on offer at this year's fair. Photo: 1981Photographer
Barista-style coffee on offer at this year's fair. Photo: 1981Photographer
