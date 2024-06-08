The procession set off from the clocktower at 11.30am and a special service was held on the Metropole Lawns at 11.45am.

Involved at the ceremony were a number of veterans and uniformed groups to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landings.

The procession was part of a number of local events across the county to mark the historic anniversary of the D-day landings including services in Ditchling, Hailsham and Peacehaven.

Beacons across the country were lit at 9.15pm on June 6 in celebration of the ‘light of peace’ that emerged out of the darkness of war.

A special International Tribute was also read out at many of the beacon lighting events in remembrance of those who took part in the D-Day landings.

D-Day procession and service in Bexhill on June 8 2024. Photo: Justin L

