In Pictures: D-Day procession and services in the Eastbourne area

Hundreds gathered across the Eastbourne and Wealden area to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

In Eastbourne, the Mayor commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6.

People were invited to attend a short ceremony outside the Town Hall at 9am when a D-Day 80 Flag of Peace was raised as the Mayor lead a minute's silence.

The Mayor also attended a D-Day Remembrance Service at the Eastbourne War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive at 11am and during the evening, the Mayor took part in a D-Day Memorial event at Pevensey Castle.

In East Dean, crowds gathered at the East Village on June 6 for the commemoration which ended with the lighting of a beacon and a fireworks display.

In Hailsham, a service organised by the Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch took place at the Hailsham War Memorial at 6.30am to mark the anniversary.

Willingdon’s beacon at Butts Brow was lit at 9.15pm on June 6.

