In Eastbourne, the Mayor commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6.

People were invited to attend a short ceremony outside the Town Hall at 9am when a D-Day 80 Flag of Peace was raised as the Mayor lead a minute's silence.

The Mayor also attended a D-Day Remembrance Service at the Eastbourne War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive at 11am and during the evening, the Mayor took part in a D-Day Memorial event at Pevensey Castle.

In East Dean, crowds gathered at the East Village on June 6 for the commemoration which ended with the lighting of a beacon and a fireworks display.

In Hailsham, a service organised by the Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch took place at the Hailsham War Memorial at 6.30am to mark the anniversary.

Willingdon’s beacon at Butts Brow was lit at 9.15pm on June 6.

1 . In Pictures: D-Day procession and services in the Eastbourne area The D-Day procession and ceremony in Polegate Photo: Polegate Town Council

2 . In Pictures: D-Day procession and services in the Eastbourne area The D-Day ceremony and procession in Eastbourne Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

3 . In Pictures: D-Day procession and services in the Eastbourne area D-Day procession and beacon lighting in East Dean Photo: MARTIN RUMARY