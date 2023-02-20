In Pictures: Dazzling displays at Chichester Canal Basin's light show
A free colourful laser light show was held at Chichester Canal Basin as part of a fantastic family event.
Taking place on February 17 and 18, members of the public were welcomed to the canal basin from 5pm, with 20 minute laser displays.
There was also extra entertainment featuring an LED hula hoop artist on the Friday evening and The Glow Jugglers on the Saturday.
