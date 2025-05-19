In pictures: Distinguished Gentleman's Ride brings glitz and glamour to Chichester city centre

By Connor Gormley
Published 19th May 2025, 16:56 BST
The bikers ride down South Streetplaceholder image
The bikers ride down South Street
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride returned to Chichester centre yesterday (May 18).

A popular yearly event, which sees motorcycles of a variety of makes and models pass through the historic city centre at the end of their annual ride, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is both a great way to raise money for a good cause, and a chance to see all manner of legendary motorcycles.

The ride, which starts in Shoreham and passes through West Sussex, has come to the city for the last two years, raising £17,000 for Movember in the process.

Men’s health is a topic close to The Distinguished Gentlemen’s hearts, and organisers of the event say they want to change the way we talk about prostate cancer and men’s mental health alike.

Motorbikes lined up and displayed on South Street.placeholder image
Motorbikes lined up and displayed on South Street.

Founded in Sydney Australia by Mark Hawwa, Gentleman’s Rides take place in 121 countries all over the world, raising millions for good causes and bringing some 500,000 classic and vintage riders together.

