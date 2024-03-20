18 humans and their 15 dogs attended the weekend, staying at the Lansdowne Hotel for two nights, to discover dog friendly Eastbourne and to take part in a special training session with behavioural expert, Steve Hutley.
DogFriendly held a similar successful event in The Chatsworth Hotel in November 2023 and hope to hold some more canine weekends in Eastbourne in 2024.
