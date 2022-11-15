Residents in a Wealden village have been celebrating the 100th birthday of their annual carnival.

East Hoathly Carnival celebrations took place on Saturday, November 12, to commemorate the Armistice and Remembrance, a tradition the carnival has kept since its conception to remember those were lost in the two World Wars.

Members of the carnival society carried blazing fire banners in a series of torchlit processions to the bonfire sculpture which this year depicted a lion with its paw placed on a crown to commemorate the Queen

The Carnival Society first developed from celebrations on November 11, 1918, when the Armistice was signed, leading to the end of the First World War.

This era continued on July 21, 1919, when National Peace day commenced with another fancy dress parade ending in the local schools playground, beginning the tradition of the annual carnival party.

East Hoathly & Halland Carnival Society members have been volunteering their time, each year, fundraising for local charities and organising community events.

