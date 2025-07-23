In pictures: East Sussex Swoove Fest is huge success

Poor weather meant SwooveFest4 had to take place inside rather than outside on the sports track - but that didn't stop the fun.

This was the fourth SwooveFest organiser Jo and her colleagues have staged, all raising money for charities. This year's chosen charities were Children with Cancer Fund, SASBAH, Headway, Prostate Cancer Research and Hospice in the Weald.

Jo said: "It was a wonderful day and I am so pleased how it went. We had such marvellous support as ever and I want to thank everyone who turned up.

"Ten years is a significant milestone for Swoove East Sussex. We never dreamt it would take off like it has done."

There were five sessions on the day - each lasting one hour - delivered by each of the five Swoove East Sussex instructors.

You can still donate to help the charities by clicking the Just Giving page here

The Willingdon-based Children with Cancer Fund had a stall at the event, while some members of SASBAH were sponsored to take part.

SASBAH is The Sussex Association of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, and Chief Executive Officer Rom Sanglaji said: "Most importantly, we want to thank Jo and the team for putting on such a brilliant and fun day. We are most grateful to everyone who took part."

