IN PICTURES: East Sussex volunteers collect outside Aldi, Tesco, and Waitrose for local food banks

Volunteers from across East Sussex collected items of food and household goods outside a number of supermarkets for three Lewes food banks.

Members from eight Lewes sports clubs, three bands, three faith groups, two bonfire societies, the Lewes Rotary club, Patina Organisers’ Group, Foundry Healthcare Centre, Climate hub and Cycle Lewes shuttle delivery crew collected outside Aldi, Tesco, and Waitrose on Saturday, July 22.

Despite the continuous rain, the group collected more then 7250 items for the the town’s three food banks – Fitzjohns, Landport and Malling and the Lewes Community Fridge – as well as the Ringmer Village food bank.

Mark Perrymen, organiser of the collection, said: “The collection's aim isn’t simply to collect a huge quantity. But quality too. Using shopping lists provided by the food banks via the generosity of shoppers and donors to their summer appeal, to help provide a mix of meals across breakfast-lunch-supper plus snacks and treats for households in Lewes who this summer would otherwise go hungry.

“I am proud of the huge amount we collected, but disappointed and angry that in England 2023 this is even necessary.”

1 . JPSENews-26-07-23-20-Lewes foodbank-SSX2.jpg Volunteers from across East Sussex collected items of food and household goods outside a number of supermarkets for three Lewes food banks. Photo: Roz Bassford

