Run over two days, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, both days kicked off with rookie games at 10.15, with the rest of the day featuring a mixture of intermediate and advanced games.

A roller derby bout is divided into two-minute jams in which each team fields five players. Among those five are a jammer, a pivot and three blockers. The jammers begin behind the rest of the pack and their goal is to lap the pack as many times as they can. The teams try to help their jammer through the pack while trying to stop the opposing jammer.