In pictures: Eastbourne motorbike club hosts event to raise money for bikers charity

A motorbike club from Eastbourne has raised money for a national bikers charity with a special event.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:29 BST

The bike night from the Crazy Skullz RC was on Saturday, September 16, from 4pm until 11pm at the Martello Inn in Langney Rise and the money raised wad donated to the National Association for Bikers with Disabilities (NABD).

The charity helps with bike modifications and loaning vehicles so that everyone can ride.

From 4pm through until 7pm the children-focused portion of the event was held with a barbecue, hook-a-duck and tin can alley as a number of cuddly toys were donated by local charities and children

Following this there was a quiz and performances from 15 musicians until 11pm.

Crazy Skulls RC president Alison Lines said: “They [the performers] all sung their hearts out for free and took a lot of time out of their busy schedules to rehearse for the evening.

"Although [there was] not a great show of bikes, we still managed to raise £48 for the NABD. There was such a great atmosphere and everyone came together to help. We will be hosting a lot more bike nights and hope to be a lot busier next time [to] support this worthwhile cause.”

Crazy Skullz RC aims to host events, raise money for charities, help out in the community and put on rides.

The president added: “I couldn't of been more impressed with my club [with] the way we all worked together to host this with meetings, donations and supporting one another.”

