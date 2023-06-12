In Pictures: Eastbourne residents enjoy the warm weather
Residents from Eastbourne were out in force as they basked in the hot sun over the weekend (June 10 and 11).
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST
Eastbourne baked in the sun with highs of 26C over the weekend with people coming all over to enjoy Eastbourne’s beaches.
The research, carried out by Utility Bidder, has revealed the areas of the UK which experience the most and least rainfall and sunshine.
Eastbourne placed second in the United Kingdom with 1,892 hours of sunshine a year.
