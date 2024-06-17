The main events on Sunday (June 16) were raced over two distances. The sprint distance triathlon is a 750m swim, 18.3km bike ride over Beachy Head and a 5km run along the seafront. The standard distance triathlon is a 1,500m swim followed by a 36.6km bike and a 10km run.

There were also relay, duathlon (run/bike/run) and aquathon (swim/run) options.

Matthew James was the fastest man and fastest overall in the standard triathlon with a time of 01:59:56 while Kitty Shepherd-Cross was the quickest female to finish with a time of 02:17:47.

Oliver Pritchard was the fastest man and overall in the sprint distance triathlon with a time of 00:59:14 while Lorna White was the fastest female to finish with a time of 01:14:58.

