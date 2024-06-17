In Pictures: Eastbourne Triathlon Festival 2024

The 2024 Eastbourne Triathlon Festival was a big success as scores of competitors ran, swam and cycled their way to honours and some fine finishing times.

The main events on Sunday (June 16) were raced over two distances. The sprint distance triathlon is a 750m swim, 18.3km bike ride over Beachy Head and a 5km run along the seafront. The standard distance triathlon is a 1,500m swim followed by a 36.6km bike and a 10km run.

There were also relay, duathlon (run/bike/run) and aquathon (swim/run) options.

Matthew James was the fastest man and fastest overall in the standard triathlon with a time of 01:59:56 while Kitty Shepherd-Cross was the quickest female to finish with a time of 02:17:47.

Oliver Pritchard was the fastest man and overall in the sprint distance triathlon with a time of 00:59:14 while Lorna White was the fastest female to finish with a time of 01:14:58.

Eastbourne Triathlon 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

