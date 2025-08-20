In pictures: End of an era as 'Aladdin's Cave' Hastings shop set to close

Robert’s Rummage, in the High Street stacked from floor to ceiling with interesting curios and useful items. You can find anything from a pewter tankard to a cupboard door-knob, old cameras and vintage toys.

The shop is a warren, with narrow walkways and a myriad of items to grab the attention. There are items on display outside and if that were not enough, there is a side alley packed with more items usually costing only a few pence.

It has become iconic over the years with many people on Trip Advisor and Instagram listing it as their favourite shop.

It was opened by Robert Mucci, after he returned to Hastings following a decade in Africa where he became an avid collector of African art. He has given talks on the subject and is listed as a specialist in the British Museum’s directory.

Now in his early 80’s and recovering from double pneumonia, the shop has become too much for Robert to keep going. Robert was helped in the running of the shop by Brian Green, who also tended the nearby Swan Gardens and St Clements churchyard. But sadly, Brian, a well liked Old Town character, died unexpectedly in July.

Robert will still be trading in the old town though. He plans to re-open his more specialist shop Robert’s Curios, also in the High Street.

Robert said: “I am still recovering and keeping Robert’s Rummage going would have been too much. It will close at the end of August. I will be moving some of the items in the shop to Robert’s Curios but obviously there will not be room enough for too much.”

1 . Roberts Rummage in the High Street, Hastings Old Town. Pictured in November 2021. Roberts Rummage in the High Street, Hastings Old Town. Pictured in November 2021. Photo: Justin L

2 . Roberts Rummage in the High Street, Hastings Old Town. Pictured in November 2021. Roberts Rummage in the High Street, Hastings Old Town. Pictured in November 2021. Photo: Justin L

3 . Roberts Rummage in the High Street, Hastings Old Town. Robert Mucci pictured in November 2021. Roberts Rummage in the High Street, Hastings Old Town. Robert Mucci pictured in November 2021. Photo: Justin L