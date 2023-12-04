In Pictures: Fabulous festive photos from Eastbourne's Little Chelsea Christmas Market
Hundreds of residents gathered to get into the Christmas spirit as they enjoyed all that was on offer at the Little Chelsea Christmas Market.
Little Chelsea’s free annual ‘Christmas spectacular’ returned for its sixth year with a host of festive activities to get residents in the Christmas spirit.
The popular event kicked off a t 3:30pm with an appearance from Father Christmas.
There was also a DJ, street food stalls, and a variety of music and entertainment performances from Natalie Roberts Performing Arts, Printers Playhouse Community Choir, Longman Morris Dancer.
Grove Road and South Street played host to a fun fair to keep all ages entertained, and there was also some friendly competition with a Christmas-themed best-dressed contest for adults, children and dogs.
