In pictures: Fairies and pixies appear in Battle ahead of weekend event

By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Colourful fairies, pixies and goblins have mysteriously appeared on the Abbey Green at Battle.

The incredible knitted creations are the work of Battle Yarn Bombers and advertise their Fairy Trail event, which takes place at Mansers Shaw, in Battle over the bank holiday weekend.

The Yarn Bombers have teamed up with friends from Wild About Battle to put on the family friendly event.

Mansers Shaw is located behind the Amenity Field and Battle and Langton School. The event is free for people to enjoy and ties in with the Battle Folk and Fable Festival that is taking place over the bank holiday weekend from Friday August 22.

