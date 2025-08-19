In pictures: Fairies and pixies appear in Battle ahead of weekend event

The incredible knitted creations are the work of Battle Yarn Bombers and advertise their Fairy Trail event, which takes place at Mansers Shaw, in Battle over the bank holiday weekend.

The Yarn Bombers have teamed up with friends from Wild About Battle to put on the family friendly event.

Mansers Shaw is located behind the Amenity Field and Battle and Langton School. The event is free for people to enjoy and ties in with the Battle Folk and Fable Festival that is taking place over the bank holiday weekend from Friday August 22.

