In pictures: families have fun as Room on the Broom arrives at Wakehurst for October half-term
Kids and their parents had fantastic fun at Wakehurst, Ardingly, today (Saturday, October 15) as Room on the Broom arrived at the garden.
By Lawrence Smith
37 minutes ago
The new attraction brings Julia Donaldson’s and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved book to life until Monday, October 31.
The trail is situated in Kew’s Sussex botanical garden and recreates the journey of Witch’s windswept adventure with 3D installations and family-friendly activities.
Admission to the trail is included in a garden entry ticket, which must be booked in advance at www.kew.org/wakehurst.
