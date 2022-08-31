In pictures: families have fun at Burgess Hill Fire Station’s open morning
There was a huge turnout at Burgess Hill Fire Station on Wednesday, August 31, as families took their kids along to the station’s open morning.
By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:11 pm
The event took place from 10am to 1pm and featured a look behind the scenes, fire engines, fire safety advice, vehicle rescue demonstrations and ice cream.
Mid Sussex visitors also had a chance to meet their local firefighting team.
The next West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service open day is at Midhurst Fire Station on Saturday, September 3.
Find out more at www.facebook.com/wsfrs.
