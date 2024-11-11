In pictures: Fantastic turn out for the opening of the Bexhill Beach Garden

Former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands, who is one of the people behind the project, said: “A huge thank you to all those who came to support the opening. It was very moving to see our young and older community using the space in so many different ways.

"It now belongs to the people of Bexhill, and I hope they will value and enjoy it for many years to come.”

Bexhill councillor Lynn Brailsford described it as ‘A proud day for the town’.

The ribbon was cut by Colin Dearmer, who has been a resident for 18 years but, because he's in a wheelchair, has never been on the beach. Thanks to the garden having disabled acess, Colin was able to enjoy the beach for the first time.

He said: “Its so important for disabled people to have access to the beach so that they can enjoy it with their family and friends. This is a really wonderful development.”

Although the infrastructure of the new beach garden is complete, there will still be work carried out in the coming months, including the planting of coastal plants and vegetation, as well as installing benches and artwork.

The project got underway back in August and was the idea of former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands and Lindsay White from Community Supporters.

Lynn explained: “The idea came about during Covid when I saw people out on the prom. Some obviously had mobility issues and I thought wouldn’t it be great if they could enjoy the beach as well.

"I wanted to create a garden by pulling together all the native plants that are along the beach.

"It is a soft opening as people were so keen to use it and we are hoping that between now and spring we can complete the rest of it. With the help of volunteers, they have worked hard to see a plan for a garden on the beach at West Parade, finally come together.”

The unique space, which has disabled access, was designed by local architect Elise Liversedge. She designed a ramp down onto the shingle, boardwalks and lily pad style decking areas with seating. It will have a vast range of flora and fauna, found along our shoreline, planted around the boardwalks and decking areas.

The activities that can take place in the garden, range from a family picnic, to beach schools, and yoga classes taking place on the decking areas, make it a true community owned space.

Community Supporters is an educational environmental charity and the garden will contain information boards to inform everyone of the local biodiversity, the marine environment and the risks caused to that environment by climate change.

The planting is being funded by people ‘Sponsoring a Plank’ which includes having their own personal dedication.

Lynn Langlands added: “This garden will be a flagship for Bexhill. It will be fully accessible and free for everyone.”

3 . The soft opening of Bexhill Beach Garden on November 9 2024. Lynn Langlands, Community Supporters Trustee, with Colin Dearmer, who cut the ribbon. The soft opening of Bexhill Beach Garden on November 9 2024. Lynn Langlands, Community Supporters Trustee, with Colin Dearmer, who cut the ribbon. Photo: JL