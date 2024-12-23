In Pictures: Farmers turn out in force for Horsham Santa tractor run

Crowds gathered along the way as a total of 42 tractors and six Land Rovers took part in the run from Shipley via Southwater to Horsham – and raised £2,300 for charities close to the farmers’ hearts.

The Santa run was organised by Elizabeth Feakes who said: “This was an idea we had in early December and with all the negativity surrounding agriculture at this time we thought this was a positive and worthwhile cause and a great way to raise money for our chosen charities.

"We had great fun decorating and painting banners for the tractors, lighting them up for Christmas. So many people came together to make this all happen, building a beautiful sleigh for Santa and his reindeer with elves collecting money for the charities.

“It was a real team and local community effort, originally my brother Jack came up with the idea but a lot of hard work was also put into this by James Cob who made the sleigh and towed Santa into Horsham with his reindeer and even provided the snow on entering the Carfax.

"We are so grateful to everyone who gave the time and dressed up as elves and Santa – braving the wet and cold weather – to collect donations.

“A special thanks to Ben and Gracie who help us on the farm and who showed us their skills at painting great banners to mount on the tractors and lighting them up with Christmas lights.

“We all had great fun doing this and I think we must have purchased most of the Christmas lights in Sussex.”

Elizabeth was helped by her mum Julia to organise the event which raised money for the MS Society, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Farming Community Network.

“The three charities chosen were close to our hearts,” said Elizabeth whose dad is living with MS. See bit.ly/41OE7dI Macmillan Cancer Support was chosen in memory of James Smale. “He was a dear friend of the farming community who sadly passed away following a battle with cancer this year,” said Elizabeth. “His widow Becki and Joseph, his son, dressed up as elves and were fantastic on the night collecting donations.”

The Farming Community Network charity was also chosen “for doing such a fantastic job supporting farmers who are struggling.”

Plans are now being made to hold a similar event next year.

1 . Santa Tractor Run Tractors turned out in force for a special Santa run from Shipley to Horsham Photo: Amy Nightingale, Fern Photography

2 . Santa Tractor Run Tractors arrive in Horsham's Carfax Photo: Amy Nightingale, Fern Photography

3 . Santa Tractor Run Crowds hailed the tractor run as 'brilliant' Photo: Amy Nightingale, Fern Photography