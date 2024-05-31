In pictures: Fernhurst Primary School's family fun day attracts more than 350 visitors
Held on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27), the free-entry event was pitched as a goodwill gesture designed to help families struggling in the midst of the cost of living crisis, offering free activities for cash-strapped parents hoping to keep the little ones happy over the long weekend.
Fortunately, there was plenty to do, with a bubbleologist, circus skills workshops, bouncy castles, boxing, art workshops and story telling all on hand to provide free entertainment.
With the weather holding out all day, the event received rave reviews from delighted children and satisfied parents alike.
One child, aged 4, said: “It was the best day ever”. Another, aged 7, said: “I didn't know bubbles could do that, it's magic."
A parent added: “I can't believe this was all free, what an amazing offer from the school.” Another said: “We are so lucky to have teachers that go above and beyond.”