In pictures: Fernhurst Primary School's family fun day attracts more than 350 visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family fun day held at Fernhurst Primary School attracted more than 350 visitors last weekend.

Held on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27), the free-entry event was pitched as a goodwill gesture designed to help families struggling in the midst of the cost of living crisis, offering free activities for cash-strapped parents hoping to keep the little ones happy over the long weekend.

Fortunately, there was plenty to do, with a bubbleologist, circus skills workshops, bouncy castles, boxing, art workshops and story telling all on hand to provide free entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the weather holding out all day, the event received rave reviews from delighted children and satisfied parents alike.

The fun day attracted more than 350 visitors.

One child, aged 4, said: “It was the best day ever”. Another, aged 7, said: “I didn't know bubbles could do that, it's magic."