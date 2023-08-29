In Pictures: Festival at craft beer pub in Chichester is a hopping good time

The Crafty Bishop, in Chichester, played host to its first ever beer festival last week, inviting brewers from all over the country to showcase their unique, artisan brews.

A nice cold drop.

Taking place from August 19 to 20, the event showcased some of the best breweries in the UK, with a range of craft ales, ciders, lagers and more on offer. There was live music, freshly cooked food, a petting zoo for the little ones on Sunday, and the verdict from businesses and customers alike seems to be that it rounded out the Summer season with a high-energy bang.

Lucas Greenwood from the Barefaced Brewing Company said: “There was a really cool atmosphere, everyone had a good time, we got to raise our profile a bit, and meet some of the guys from the other breweries. It was great fun.”

Joining him were craft beer brewers from all over the country, including The Powder Monkey Brewing Co and Funny Bone brewing, some of which have worked with The Crafty Bishop ever since it opened back in Summer 2022.

Co-owner Declan Marshall said this year’s festival was the perfect way to build on ‘The Bishop’s’ gathering momentum and continue to make a splash in Chichester, bringing all the breweries he works with together in one place. “We work with eight different breweries here – we deal with them independently, and they provide all our beers – so we thought it would be nice to invite them down and have a bit of a celebration.