In pictures: Festive fun as Christmas market comes to Chichester

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:29 BST
The mid-winter chill wasn’t enough to keep the crowds at bay today (December 09), as a festive Christmas market arrived in Chichester.

Settling in throughout the city centre, the annual market featured live carol-singing, local traders, and plenty of places to buy sweet treats, mulled wine and hot food.

The market is set to remain in the city until Sunday, December 15, so eager shoppers who haven’t quite had a chance to browse the stalls, or anyone looking for a last minute Christmas gift will have plenty of time to wrap up and head out the door.

The market was originally supposed to open on Saturday, December 07, but it was postponed following reports of high winds over the weekend, prompting organisers to hold off for the safety of customers and vendors alike.

It was the second city event to suffer from poor weather in the last few weeks, after part of the City’s Christmas switch on was cancelled due to high winds.

The December cold couldn't keep the crowds at bay.

The December cold couldn't keep the crowds at bay. Photo: Connor Gormley

Raising money for the Rotary Club at the Rotary Tree of Goodwill.

Raising money for the Rotary Club at the Rotary Tree of Goodwill. Photo: Connor Gormley

Fudge galore at this year's Christmas market.

Fudge galore at this year's Christmas market. Photo: Connor Gormley

This Groot statue from Fry's Teak could be the perfect Christmas Gift for the Marvel fan in your life.

This Groot statue from Fry's Teak could be the perfect Christmas Gift for the Marvel fan in your life. Photo: Connor Gormley

