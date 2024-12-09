Settling in throughout the city centre, the annual market featured live carol-singing, local traders, and plenty of places to buy sweet treats, mulled wine and hot food.

The market is set to remain in the city until Sunday, December 15, so eager shoppers who haven’t quite had a chance to browse the stalls, or anyone looking for a last minute Christmas gift will have plenty of time to wrap up and head out the door.

The market was originally supposed to open on Saturday, December 07, but it was postponed following reports of high winds over the weekend, prompting organisers to hold off for the safety of customers and vendors alike.

It was the second city event to suffer from poor weather in the last few weeks, after part of the City’s Christmas switch on was cancelled due to high winds.

1 . In pictures: Festive fun as Christmas market comes to Chichester The December cold couldn't keep the crowds at bay. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . In pictures: Festive fun as Christmas market comes to Chichester Raising money for the Rotary Club at the Rotary Tree of Goodwill. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . In pictures: Festive fun as Christmas market comes to Chichester Fudge galore at this year's Christmas market. Photo: Connor Gormley