In pictures: Festive fun in Bognor Regis as Christmas lights come on

Beautiful though they were, this year’s event was about much more than the Christmas lights. Celebrations kicked off at 4pm, and there was plenty to see, do and enjoy.

The mesmerising mirror men were out and about in town, assisting town crier Jane Smith and mayor Clare Needs with the final switch-on, winged-walkers dazzled with their glittering costumes, LED drummers who lit up the stage just before six, plenty of live music, and a VR-powered sleigh ride that went down a treat with kids of all ages.