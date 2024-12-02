A Winged Walker dazzles the crowd.A Winged Walker dazzles the crowd.
In pictures: Festive fun in Bognor Regis as Christmas lights come on

By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:53 BST
With live music, fair rides, and festive fun galore, Bognor Regis Town Centre was fit to bursting on Saturday (November 30) for the town’s Christmas light switch on.

Beautiful though they were, this year’s event was about much more than the Christmas lights. Celebrations kicked off at 4pm, and there was plenty to see, do and enjoy.

The mesmerising mirror men were out and about in town, assisting town crier Jane Smith and mayor Clare Needs with the final switch-on, winged-walkers dazzled with their glittering costumes, LED drummers who lit up the stage just before six, plenty of live music, and a VR-powered sleigh ride that went down a treat with kids of all ages.

Photography: 1981Photographer

Live Music makes Bognor's annual switch-on extra special.

Local businesses - like the Hardwicke on High Street - also got into the Christmas Spirit.

Stick drummers light up the stage

A winged walker waves to the crowd.

