In pictures: fire and rescue teams tackle house fire in Crawley.

The incident took place at a property in Iveagh Close, in Broadfield, Crawley . A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue, writing on X (formerly Twitter), warned members of the public to stay clear of the area in order to allow firefighters space to work safely.

In a further statement released earlier today (December 27), they added: ““We were called at 10.39pm on Friday 27 December to reports of a fire involving a property on Iveagh Close in Broadfield, Crawley. “Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a fire on the first floor of the property, spreading to the roof. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring properties. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation. “Firefighters from Crawley Fire Station will be in the neighbourhood today offering fire safety advice and answering any fire prevention questions that residents may have.”