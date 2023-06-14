Firefighters from across West Sussex were called to a major house fire in Ferring on Tuesday night (June 13).

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a house at Rife Way at 10:24pm and were met with a fire in the roof space of the property.

Crews from East Preston, Lancing, Littlehampton and Worthing attended the scene with seven fire engines, as well as a command support unit and aerial ladder platform.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.

"Fortunately everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of this incident.”

Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and here are the photos.

1 . JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX1.jpg Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

