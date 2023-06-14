NationalWorldTV
IN PICTURES: Firefighters called to major house fire in Ferring

Firefighters from across West Sussex were called to a major house fire in Ferring on Tuesday night (June 13).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a house at Rife Way at 10:24pm and were met with a fire in the roof space of the property.

Crews from East Preston, Lancing, Littlehampton and Worthing attended the scene with seven fire engines, as well as a command support unit and aerial ladder platform.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.

"Fortunately everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of this incident.”

Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and here are the photos.

1. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX1.jpg

1. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX1.jpg

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

2. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX.jpg

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

3. JPWHNews-14-06-23-20-Ferring house fire-SSX3.jpg

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Emergency services were called late into the night to tackle a major house fire in Ferring.

4. SERIOUS HOUSE FIRE RIFE WAY FERRING WEST SUSSEX

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

