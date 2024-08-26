In pictures: firefighters tackle residential fire in Worthing Waterfront property
Firefighters from across West Sussex scrambled to tackle a fire at a property on Worthing Waterfront earlier today (August 26).
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said eight fire and rescue teams – from Worthing, Littlehampton, East Preston and Lancing – tackled the blaze alongside two aerial ladder platforms at 3.09am this morning.
Residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed for the duration of the incident, in order to keep the smoke out.
