In pictures: Food and drink now being served at Hastings West Hill Cafe site

It means people can now enjoy a coffee and bite to eat while admiring what are considered to be some of the finest views of Hastings from the top of the West Hill.

The view looks out over the Old Town, harbour and sea and toward the East Hill and Hastings Country Park.

It is being run by a husband and wife team under the name Troika Projects Ltd after they were successful in winning a bid following invitations from Hastings Borough Council, which owns the site.

They are operating from a temporary structure called simply ‘Kiosk’ but stressed that this is only temporary while repair and restoration work takes place at the actual cafe building behind.

The Kiosk has wooden bench seating outside and offers coffee, hot chocolate, teas, ice cream, breakfasts, toasties and even sourdough pizzas from 12pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is licenced until 8pm so people can enjoy an early evening cocktail, wine or locally brewed beer, while watching the sun go down.

The couple said they have had a warm reception and welcome and have been really busy since opening.

The Kiosk has permission to open from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week.

There was a positive response to the opening on social media, with many commenting how lovely it was to be able to sit and have a coffee and tea while admiring the view again.

The West Hill Cafe will eventually fully open as part of the Hastings Castle Project that will include a new interpretation visitor experience to re-tell the story of nearby Hastings Castle.

The original West Hill Cafe closed and fell into neglect following a long-running dispute between the Council and a previous tenant.

Hastings Council says the long term aim is to transform Hastings Castle and the West Hill Cafe site into a significant cultural destination with a focus on heritage, sustainability and community engagement.

