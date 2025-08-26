In pictures: Frock Up Friday event set to bring touch of glamour to Hastings this weekend

Frock Up Friday was originally conceived in Hastings by Susan Simms and Bevali Francis in 2020 as a way to ease the pain of COVID lockdown. A small group of women dressing up for fun quickly evolved into a global phenomenon with over 15,000 members from across the world, from all genders and many walks of life, sharing their stories and supporting each other along the way.

The festival promises a weekend-long programme of events and activities.

Highlights include a Cabaret Night at the Old Observer Building on Cambridge Road, on Friday August 29 from 6:30pm -11pm, with a wonderful array of acts and performers, including Patricia Hartshorne (With a Bit Of Swagger) and live disco and funk from Day And The Night Shift. People can also learn the Wuthering Heights dance for Sunday’s Wuthering Heights Day event on the West Hill.

There are lots of events happening on Saturday August 30. Famous style icon Jama, gives an 11am breakfast talk at the Albion pub on the seafront before the big Frocker’s Parade sets off from the Albion at noon and heads to the Old Observer Building via the town centre catwalk, where everyone can become a super-model at 12.30pm.

People's Catwalk

The Frock Up Friday Market takes place at the Observer Building on Saturday from 10.30am- 3.30pm, offering vintage clothing and accessories.

The Observer Building is also the venue for the The Disco Revolution Ball, on Saturday from 7:30pm to 1am

Three great bands will be performing. The Lifted Up Community Choir, disco grooves from Helen Sharpe and the Soulshine Band and the unforgettable Bhangra Smashup, followed by and DJ legends Lemur Beats.

Sunday August 31 is more laid-back but no less busy with Sparkle Yoga On The Beach from 10am – 11am and the Sparkle Swim from 11am – 12 noon.

Most Wuthering Heights Day takes place on the West Hill on Sunday from 1pm – 3pm with a gathering of Kate Bushes, dressed in red

The after-party takes place at the Albion from 3pm Followed by Frock Up Friday Karaoke.

Bevali Francis said: “We have frockers travelling from all over Great Britain and other countries, to be with us; but we are hugely proud of our Hastings and St Leonards origins. We are committed to supporting local businesses and artists and further improving the profile of the area, and the wonderful people who live here.”

For full details visit www.frockupfriday.com/festival-programme.

1 . Frock Up Friday 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Frock Up Friday 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Frock Up Friday Frock Up Friday Photo: supplied

3 . Frock Up Friday 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Frock Up Friday 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Frock Up Friday Frock Up Friday Photo: supplied