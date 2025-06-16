In pictures: fun in the sun as free music returns to Hotham Park

Kicking off at 2pm on Sunday, June 15, hundreds of residents and visitors flocked to Hotham Park for an afternoon of sunshine and free music.

The live performances are a summertime staple in the West Sussex town, and each performance showcases talent from a different genre. This week’s was Motown and Rock, with fan-favourite soloist Kim G kicking things off with a high energy performance that got the crowd on their feet and dancing in front of the bandstand.

She was followed by headliners the B3’s, making their Hotham Park bandstand debut. With a huge following in Sussex and Hampshire alike, and pitch-perfect performance chops, organisers are sure to make a space for them in future events.

The next free music afternoon is set for July 20 and will be dedicated to Gipsy Jazz and Pop, with the return of fan-favourite Andy Osman, followed by Superstrings, hot off the heels of their successful performance last year.

