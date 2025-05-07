Hastings giantsHastings giants
Hastings giants

In pictures: Giants take over Hastings Old Town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th May 2025, 13:59 BST
A parade of giants took to the streets of Hastings Old Town over the bank holiday weekend.

Six different giants could be spotted touring the Old Town on Sunday afternoon before forming up for a display at the Stade Open Space.

Regular Hastings giants Hannah the Hastings witch, Mr Fishy and the Monk of St Clements Caves, were joined by St Blaise, who originates from Frampton on Severn, Maximum, from Hornchurch in Essex, and Chung, from Manchester.

Giant enthusiast Tristan Sadones said: “Hastings could well claim to becoming the British capital of giants.”

Giants have long been a traditional part of festivals in Europe, predominately in France, Brlgium and Spain.

Pictures by Tristan Sadones.

Have you read? Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations in 40 pictures

Hastings giants

1. Hastings giants

Hastings giants Photo: supplied

Hastings giants

2. Hastings giants

Hastings giants Photo: supplied

Hastings giants

3. Hastings giants

Hastings giants Photo: supplied

Hastings giants

4. Hastings giants

Hastings giants Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings Old Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice