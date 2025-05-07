In pictures: Giants take over Hastings Old Town

Six different giants could be spotted touring the Old Town on Sunday afternoon before forming up for a display at the Stade Open Space.

Regular Hastings giants Hannah the Hastings witch, Mr Fishy and the Monk of St Clements Caves, were joined by St Blaise, who originates from Frampton on Severn, Maximum, from Hornchurch in Essex, and Chung, from Manchester.

Giant enthusiast Tristan Sadones said: “Hastings could well claim to becoming the British capital of giants.”

Giants have long been a traditional part of festivals in Europe, predominately in France, Brlgium and Spain.

Pictures by Tristan Sadones.

