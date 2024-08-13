In pictures: Golfers flock to Cowdray Golf Club as rotary club raises funds

Participants came from across West Sussex, Surrey and East Hants to play, raising money as they did for a swathe of Rotary Club-supported causes.

In addition to a keen cohort of players, local firms chipped in by sponsoring holes across the estate’s 18-hole course and paying for advertising in the programme. In addition, Marshall Mercedez Benz of Chichester, showed off several high-end Mercedes vehicles on the practice ground.

Players also donated tickets to the raffle, for which all prizes were donated by Rotary Club members. Speaking to Sussex World, a spokesperson for the club thanked club members and gave special kudos to Julian Goodale, John Barrett and John Sexton, who oversaw a range of administrative duties on the day.

Funds raised by this year’s event went to Chestnut House children’s hospice and counselling charity Interim, as well as several other Rotary Club causes.

1 . Golfers call the shots at Cowdray 120 golfers turned out for the fundraiser. Photo: Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club

2 . Golfers call the shots at Cowdray 120 golfers turned out for the fundraiser. Photo: Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club

3 . Golfers call the shots at Cowdray Making the most of the scenery. Photo: Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club