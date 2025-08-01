In pictures: Grade 2 listed 16th century cottage for sale in Sussex town named prettiest in England

The medieval Cinque Ports town, in East Sussex, was named the ‘Prettiest town in England’ by the Daily Telegraph last year.

The two-bedroomed cottage is situated on cobbled Watchbell Street, in the heart of Rye’s conservation area. It boasts an abundance of charming period features but is in need of a complete sympathetic refurbishment throughout.

Arranged over three floors and with a useful cellar, it has a courtyard garden. Watchbell Street has far-reaching views over the Romney Marshes and nearby coastline.

The sitting/dining room boasts an impressive ceiling height and features a large window to the front, allowing natural light to pour in. Exposed timber beams and timbers add charm, whilst the inglenook fireplace—with its brick surrounds and bressumer beam—evokes a sense of heritage and warmth from a bygone era.

The kitchen/breakfast room has ample space to accommodate a table and chairs and would be ideal for a kitchen to be designed and fitted. The large feature fireplace adds to the rustic charm. A window and a door overlooks the rear courtyard. The room also includes ladder stairs leading down to the cellar, as well as separate stairs ascending to the first floor.

The first bedroom is spacious with a window to the front and features a brick fireplace. It has a wealth of beams, timbers and exposed floorboards and steps lead up to attic.

The second bedroom has exposed beams and timbers and has four windows to the rear with far reaching rooftop views.

Although the town is steeped in history, it also has a comprehensive range of shopping, health and leisure facilities, as well as great cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels. Rye has also become something of an arts centre with many galleries and local craft shops. There is also an annual Rye Arts and International Jazz Festival and a Kino cinema complex.

It is served by a main railway line with connections to the coast and to London via Ashford International.

The property is on the market with Warner Grey with a guide price of £625,000.

1 . Rye cottage for sale Property frontage Photo: supplied

2 . Rye cottage for sale Lower floor room with inglenook fireplace Photo: supplied

3 . Rye cottage for sale The property boasts a wealth of original features Photo: supplied

4 . Rye cottage for sale Watchbell Street in the historic conservation area. Photo: supplied