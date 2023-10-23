Here are some pictures from Hailsham Bonfire Society’s Guy Fawkes and Festival of Fire celebrations.

This year’s event took place on Saturday, October 21, in Hailsham Recreation Ground and the town centre from 7.30pm–10pm.

It was the town’s 418th Guy Fawkes celebrations and included marching bands, fancy dress, fireworks, a bonfire and a torchlight procession in the town centre.

On social media a spokesperson from Hailsham Bonfire Society said: “We hope you all enjoyed Saturday night. What a day, what a show. It’s not to late to show your appreciation and help us on the road to 2024's spectacular, so please if you can spare a little please donate at via PayPal at HailshamBonfire@aol.com or follow this link https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/Q550X23G.

“Thank you for coming, for your continued support and love. We have had some amazing comments. Here's to 2024...”

Street collections were also taking place during the event to help raise money for local charities.

(Pictures from Andrew Clifton)

