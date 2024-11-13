In pictures: Hastings artist paints amazing mermaid pictures for exhibition in local restaurant

The paintings are for an exhibition currently running at Undercliffe House, the seafood led restaurant in Rock-a-Nore, Hastings Old Town, opposite the Shipwreck Museum and Hastings Aquarium.

A luminous picture depicts a mermaid sleeping with Hastings fishing boats and net huts in the background. Another, also of a mermaid, is painted on driftwood that Heather found discarded on the beach.

Heather studied at the Kent Institute of Art & Design and began her career illustrating stories and editorials for a wide range of magazines, including the Radio Times, Shout! and Woman's Realm. She has illustrated ten published children's books to date. In 2019 and 2021 she wrote and illustrated her first two children's stories Oddsocks and Lost Girl . Heather is based in her home town of Hastings and exhibits locally and nationally, her most recent exhibition being in Chelsea at the beginning of this year. Her sea-themed paintings are inspired by her Hastings, where she lives with her daughter and two dogs, and paints in a converted loft.

She has been selected three consecutive years to exhibit her work in the international Peace Project's travelling exhibition across America, in aid of war victims in Sierra Leone.

In 2014 , her "unique and colourful style" earned her the award of Illustrator of the Year by Aspire magazine.

​In 2015, Heather was commissioned by the Northiam Conservation Society to paint the poppies at the Tower of London. Her war-themed artwork has been described as "having the soul of a much older person" as shown in her paintings of evacuees and life on the Homefront.

​Heather is a qualified primary school teacher and artist-in-residence, running art and wellbeing workshops for children and adults. All of Heather's artwork, books and greetings cards are for sale. Please send enquiries to [email protected]

​Heather accepts commissions from organisations and individuals. All subject matter considered.

1 . Mermaid painted on driftwood by Heather Stuart Heather Stuart's mermaid painting Photo: supplied

2 . The exhibition is running at Undercliffe House in Rock-a-Nore Road The exhibition is running at Undercliffe House in Rock-a-Nore Road Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings artist and author Heather Stuart Hastings artist and author Heather Stuart Photo: supplied