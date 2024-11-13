Heather Stuart's mermaid paintingHeather Stuart's mermaid painting
Heather Stuart's mermaid painting

In pictures: Hastings artist paints amazing mermaid pictures for exhibition in local restaurant

By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
Talented local artist Heather Stuart has created beautiful paintings of mermaids sleeping on Hastings beach.

The paintings are for an exhibition currently running at Undercliffe House, the seafood led restaurant in Rock-a-Nore, Hastings Old Town, opposite the Shipwreck Museum and Hastings Aquarium.

A luminous picture depicts a mermaid sleeping with Hastings fishing boats and net huts in the background. Another, also of a mermaid, is painted on driftwood that Heather found discarded on the beach.

Heather studied at the Kent Institute of Art & Design and began her career illustrating stories and editorials for a wide range of magazines, including the Radio Times, Shout! and Woman's Realm. She has illustrated ten published children's books to date. In 2019 and 2021 she wrote and illustrated her first two children's stories Oddsocks and Lost Girl . Heather is based in her home town of Hastings and exhibits locally and nationally, her most recent exhibition being in Chelsea at the beginning of this year. Her sea-themed paintings are inspired by her Hastings, where she lives with her daughter and two dogs, and paints in a converted loft.

She has been selected three consecutive years to exhibit her work in the international Peace Project's travelling exhibition across America, in aid of war victims in Sierra Leone.

In 2014 , her "unique and colourful style" earned her the award of Illustrator of the Year by Aspire magazine.

​In 2015, Heather was commissioned by the Northiam Conservation Society to paint the poppies at the Tower of London. Her war-themed artwork has been described as "having the soul of a much older person" as shown in her paintings of evacuees and life on the Homefront.

​Heather is a qualified primary school teacher and artist-in-residence, running art and wellbeing workshops for children and adults. All of Heather's artwork, books and greetings cards are for sale. Please send enquiries to [email protected]

​Heather accepts commissions from organisations and individuals. All subject matter considered.

Have you read? Hastings restaurant gets prestigious Good Food Award.

Have you read? Amazing turn-out for opening of new Bexhill Beach Garden

Heather Stuart's mermaid painting

1. Mermaid painted on driftwood by Heather Stuart

Heather Stuart's mermaid painting Photo: supplied

The exhibition is running at Undercliffe House in Rock-a-Nore Road

2. The exhibition is running at Undercliffe House in Rock-a-Nore Road

The exhibition is running at Undercliffe House in Rock-a-Nore Road Photo: supplied

Hastings artist and author Heather Stuart

3. Hastings artist and author Heather Stuart

Hastings artist and author Heather Stuart Photo: supplied

Another of Heather's Hastings inspired paintings

4. Another of Heather's Hastings inspired paintings

Another of Heather's Hastings inspired paintings Photo: supplied

Related topics:HastingsHastings Old Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice