The town has seen temperatures in the high 20s in the last few days.

But according to the Met Office, the current heatwave will end soon.

Temperatures are expected to start falling from tomorrow (Thursday, June 27), with cooler conditions forecast for the weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be a very warm or hot day for many today (Wednesday) with temperatures of 31°C possible in the south east, which would be the highest of the year so far.”

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “A cold front will sweep down from the northwest to the south east over the next 24 hours, bringing with it cooler air and an end of the very warm weather many have been experiencing in recent days.

“A band of patchy rain, which could be heavy in the far northwest at first, will move east across England and Wales, bringing temperatures closer to average. It will still be very warm in the far southeast on Thursday, but the cooler air will arrive by the evening, and then all places will enjoy a much cooler night than of late.”

The Met Office said the weekend will see plenty of warm and dry weather, especially in the south and east.

