In pictures: Hastings basks in sun over busy bank holiday weekend
People were out in numbers in Hastings and St Leonards to make the most out of the sunny weather over the bank holiday weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th May 2023, 10:37 BST
The seafront and beach were busy all weekend and Hastings Old Town was packed with visitors with Sunday being the busiest day of the weekend. A trader in Hastings Old Town said: “It was non-stop on Sarturday and Sunday, the busiest we have known it this year.
The ice cream outlet on the Stade saw long queues forming over the weekend and restaurants, pubs and fish and chip shops reported a busy weekend.
