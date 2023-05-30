Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

In pictures: Hastings basks in sun over busy bank holiday weekend

People were out in numbers in Hastings and St Leonards to make the most out of the sunny weather over the bank holiday weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th May 2023, 10:37 BST

The seafront and beach were busy all weekend and Hastings Old Town was packed with visitors with Sunday being the busiest day of the weekend. A trader in Hastings Old Town said: “It was non-stop on Sarturday and Sunday, the busiest we have known it this year.

The ice cream outlet on the Stade saw long queues forming over the weekend and restaurants, pubs and fish and chip shops reported a busy weekend.

Have you read? Take a look inside this new Hastings seafront burger restaurant opened by a Master Chef winner

Have you read? Top international stars appearing at Hastings pub

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

1. People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023. Photo: staff

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

2. People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023. Photo: staff

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

3. People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023. Photo: staff

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

4. People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023.

People enjoying the bank holiday sun in Hastings and St Leonards. Photo taken on May 27 2023. Photo: staff

Next Page
Page 1 of 5